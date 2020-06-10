mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
ELECTROCHEMICAL IMMUNOSENSOR WITH SURFACE-CONFINED PROBE FOR SENSITIVE AND REAGENTLESS DETECTION OF BREAST CANCER BIOMARKER

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,22291-22296
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA01192D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Huage Zhong, Chang Zhao, Jie Chen, Miao Chen, Tao Luo, Weizhong Tang, Junjie Liu
An electrochemical immunosensor with surface-confined redox probes as signal indicators was developed via LBL self-assembly technique for sensitive and reagentless detection of ErbB2.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/141SiFvsza4/D0RA01192D

