ELECTROCHEMICAL CO2 REDUCTION TO METHANE WITH REMARKABLY HIGH FARADAIC EFFICIENCY IN THE PRESENCE OF A PROTON PERMEABLE MEMBRANE

Nafion is a widely used fluoropolymer that is often mixed with electrocatalysts to facilitate proton transport. In contrast to these Nafion-catalyst composites, this work studies electrodes covered by Nafion overlayers for the CO 2 reduction reaction. By varying the thickness, substrates, and voltage, we perform a detailed study of the effect of Nafion overlayers on metal and carbon mesh electrodes for CO 2 reduction. Depending on the thickness of the Nafion membrane, CO 2 reduction occurs at either the polymer-electrolyte interface or electrode-polymer interface. A Nafion overlayer of 15 µm on a Cu electrode enables an extraordinarily high yield of CH 4 production (88% Faradaic efficiency) at a low overpotential (540 mV) via the stabilization of metal-bound CO intermediates. To the best of our knowledge, this yield is the highest for electrocatalytic CO 2 reduction to CH 4 production at room temperature reported.