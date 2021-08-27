(AGENPARL) – ven 27 agosto 2021 Electrification of New Construction

The Sacramento City Council adopted the Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Ordinance on April 20, 2021, and the New Building Electrification Ordinance on June 1, 2021. Both of the ordinances are reach codes. Reach codes are local building energy codes that “reach” beyond the State minimum requirements for energy use in building design and construction. Both ordinances leverage SB100 (which mandates that electric utilities in California provide carbon neutral electricity by 2045) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from burning fossil fuels in vehicles and inside buildings.

The effective dates for both the EV Charging Infrastructure Ordinance and the New Building Electrification are as follows:

– New buildings which are one-three stories: January 1, 2023

– New buildings which are four-stories or more: January 1, 2026

– EV parking and carsharing incentives: May 20, 2021 (30 days from adoption)

The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Ordinance amends Title 15 of the Sacramento City Code (Buildings and Construction) to require higher levels of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in new construction starting in 2023 and also amends Title 17 of Sacramento City Code (the Planning and Development Code) to establish parking incentives for zero emission carsharing and EV charging infrastructure beyond the requirements. The EV parking and carsharing incentives are already effective, so if you are interested in receiving credit for additional electric vehicle parking or zero-emission carsharing for your new development project, please see the [Administrative Parking Permit Form, CDD-0167](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27eed02,2776e9a,288b2e0).

The New Building Electrification Ordinance amends Title 15 of Sacramento City Code to make:

Local amendments to the California Building Standards Code to requiring:

– Building permit applications filed on or after January 1, 2023, for newly constructed buildings that are three stories or less to be all-electric buildings.

– Building permit applications filed on or after January 1, 2026, for newly constructed buildings that are four stories or more to be all-electric buildings

Limited Exemptions – The New Building Electrification Ordinance provides limited exemptions that would allow the use of mixed-fuel technologies for specific use cases for building permits filed through December 31, 2025, unless the exemption timeline is extended by the City Council due to feasibility and availability of technology. The limited exemptions are as follows:

– A limited exemption for ground floor food establishments for cooking equipment only.

– A limited exemption for manufacturing process loads only within a manufacturing or industrial facility.

– A limited exemption for regulated affordable housing when virtual net energy metering is not available, for water heating only.

– Infeasibility Waiver: To provide additional flexibility for new construction that the codified limited exemptions cannot provide, the New Building Electrification Ordinance provides for an infeasibility waiver process that will allow an applicant to request an exception for the portions of the project where all-electric is demonstrated by the project applicant to be infeasible. The infeasibility waiver does not have an expiration date.

As part of the preparation for implementing the New Building Electrification Ordinance, staff are planning to convene an advisory technical panel that will be tasked with vetting barriers where technologies are not yet market-ready for electrification and providing input on a guidance document for electrifying new construction. More information on the technical panel will be available soon.

The adopted ordinances, topic-based building electrification webinars, cost-effectiveness studies, staff reports, and other resources including an extensive [Electrification Ordinance Q&A](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27eed02,2776e9a,288b2e1), can be found on the project webpage at: [http://www.cityofsacramento.org/SacElectrificationOrdinance](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27eed02,2776e9a,288b2e2)

For information on existing building electrification, visit the NEW project webpage at: [http://www.cityofsacramento.org/SacExistingBuildingElectrification](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h27eed02,2776e9a,288b2e3)

What’s Next?

– September 14, 2021: A report back to City Council on planning and outreach process to develop a pathway for the electrification of existing buildings.

– Late Summer, 2021: Selection of Technical Panelists for infeasibility guidelines

– Fall, 2021: Convene Technical Panel for input on Infeasibility Guidelines

Any questions?

