mercoledì, Luglio 8, 2020
ELECTRICALLY PRECISE CONTROL OF THE SPIN POLARIZATION OF ELECTRONIC TRANSPORT AT THE SINGLE-MOLECULE LEVEL

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 08 luglio 2020

Compared with conventional magneticmean(such as ferromagnetic contacts),controlling a spin current by electrical methods could largely reduce the energy consumption and dimensions of the nano-devices,which has become a focus of research in spintronics. Inspired by recent progress on the synthesis of an iron-based metal-organic nanostructure, we investigate the spin-dependent electronic transport of the molecule of Fe3-terpyridine-phenyl-phenyl-terpyridineFe3 (Fe3-TPPT-Fe3)through ﬁrst-principles calculations,and propose a three-terminal device without ferromagnetics. By applying a gate voltage, not only the spin polarization can be switched between 100% and -100% to achieve a dual-spin ﬁlter, but also a ﬁne regulation of it can be realized, where the transmission with any ratio of spin-up to spin-down electron numbers is achievable. Analysis shows the particular transmission spectra is the key mechanism, where two peaks reside discretely on both sides of the Fermi level with opposite spins. Such a feature is found to be robust to the number of Fe atoms and TPPTchain length,suggesting it is an intrinsic feature of such systems and vary conducive to practical applications. The electrical control (such as an electric ﬁeld) of spin polarization is realized at the single-molecule level, showing great application potentials.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/y2ubMtzl2QQ/D0CP01868F

