31 Gennaio 2020
ELECTRIC POWER MONTHLY DETAILED DATA FOR NOVEMBER 2019 IS NOW AVAILABLE

January 30, 2020

Updated November 2019 detailed data can be found for

* The Monthly Power Plant Operations Report (Form EIA-923), monthly utility and nonutility fuel receipts, and the fuel quality spreadsheet of preliminary data (Form EIA-923 Schedule 2).
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/eia923/

* Monthly state-level generation and fuel consumption spreadsheets.
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/state/

* Monthly U.S.
nuclear generation of electricity at the state and reactor levels.
https://www.eia.gov/nuclear/generation/

