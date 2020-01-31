(AGENPARL) – ven 31 gennaio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************
January 30, 2020
Updated November 2019 detailed data can be found for
* The Monthly Power Plant Operations Report (Form EIA-923), monthly utility and nonutility fuel receipts, and the fuel quality spreadsheet of preliminary data (Form EIA-923 Schedule 2).
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/eia923/
* Monthly state-level generation and fuel consumption spreadsheets.
https://www.eia.gov/electricity/data/state/
* Monthly U.S.
nuclear generation of electricity at the state and reactor levels.
https://www.eia.gov/nuclear/generation/
Contact: Electricity Data Experts