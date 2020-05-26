ELECTRIC POWER MONTHLY AND ELECTRICITY MONTHLY UPDATE—MAY 2020

(AGENPARL) – mar 26 maggio 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

EIA has released the May 2020 Electricity Monthly Update with data for March 2020. The following are some highlights:

* Florida saw electricity generation increase more than 9% compared with the previous March, as the state recorded its hottest March on record.

* Wholesale electricity prices set new 12-month lows in New England (ISONE), New York City (NYISO), the mid-Atlantic (PJM), and the Midwest (MISO).

* Wholesale natural gas prices set new 12-month lows in New England (Algonquin), the Midwest (Chicago Citygates), Louisiana (Henry Hub), and Texas (Houston Ship Channel).

The report also includes a feature article about how solar photovoltaic module shipments increased in 2019 while average value per peak kilowatt continues to fall.

For more information, see the full Electricity Monthly Update report.

EIA has released the May 2020 Electric Power Monthly with data for March 2020. The following are some highlights:

* Net generation in the United States fell 5.6% from its March 2019 level.

* Consumption of natural gas for power generation was up 10.3% compared with March 2019.

* The average residential retail price of electricity for March 2020 was up 1.7% from its March 2019 level.

For more information, see the full Electric Power Monthly report.

