ELECTRIC POWER MONTHLY AND ELECTRICITY MONTHLY UPDATE—JUNE 2020

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 giugno 2020 ****** ****** ** *************************************

** ** * * *** United States ***

**** ** ****** * Energy Information Administration *

** ** ** ** *************************************

****** ****** ** ** *************************************

EIA has released the June 2020 Electricity Monthly Update with data for April 2020. The following are some highlights:

* Electricity system peak demand levels set new 12-month lows in Southern Company, New York State, New England, the Mid-Atlantic, California, Progress Florida, and the Midwest (MISO).

* Wholesale electricity prices set new 12-month lows in New York City, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, Louisiana, and Texas. Wholesale natural gas prices set new 12-month lows in Texas and at the Henry Hub (Louisiana).

* Net electricity generation in the United States decreased 6.7% in April 2020 compared with the previous year, mainly as a result of mitigation efforts for the 2019 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The report also includes a feature article about how natural gas pipeline constraints contribute to wholesale electricity price changes.

For more information, see the full Electricity Monthly Update report.

EIA has released the June 2020 Electric Power Monthly with data for April 2020. The following are some highlights:

* Net generation in the United States fell 6.7% from the April 2019 level.

* Consumption of natural gas for power generation was up 3.3% compared with April 2019.

* The average residential retail price of electricity for April 2020 was down 0.1% from the April 2019 level.

For more information, see the full Electric Power Monthly report.

🔊 Listen to this