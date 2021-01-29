venerdì, Gennaio 29, 2021
Breaking News

CRISI GOVERNO, SALVINI: FICO? PUR DI NON MOLLARE LA POLTRONA, CI RIPROVANO

CRISI GOVERNO, MATTARELLA DA MANDATO ESPLORATIVO AL PRESIDENTE DELLA CAMERA, FICO

LA COMMISSIONE DI SUPERVISIONE ANNULLA 4 DECISIONI DI FACEBOOK E NE CONFERMA…

MINISTER VILLE SKINNARI PARTICIPATES IN WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM PANEL ON SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENTS

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON FAKI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AFRICAN UNION COMMISSION CHAIRPERSON FAKI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PAKISTANI FOREIGN MINISTER QURESHI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PAKISTANI FOREIGN MINISTER QURESHI

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH INDIAN EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTER JAISHANKAR

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 702 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

ELECTRIC FIELDS DEEP IN EARTH’S MANTLE HELPS DIAMOND CRYSTALLISE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CAMBRIDGE (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 gennaio 2021

Scientists have uncovered a new facet to diamond formation: electric fields deep in the Earth’s mantle that trigger crystallisation. Apart from extreme temperatures and pressures, chemically induced voltage gradients might also play a part in diamond formation from molten rocks.

Most natural diamonds were formed billions of years ago in Earth’s mantle, deep below the surface. Most come from depths of around 200km, though some originate from as deep as 800km. They crystallise from elemental carbon formed through redox reactions in the partially molten rock mixture in the mantle.

An image showing a SEM image of diamond

But exactly what drives diamond formation remains unclear. A team of researchers in Russia and Germany now suggests electric fields might be the key to diamond crystallisation, a reaction condition that had never been considered before.

The scientists subjected artificial mantle melts – a mix of carbonate-rich minerals – to pressures of up to 7.5GPa and temperatures up to 1600°C inside specially built electrochemical cells. Only when they applied an electric field of around 1V did they see graphite and diamond formation at the cathode. The synthesised diamonds showed similar characteristics to natural diamonds in that they had an octahedral structure and high nitrogen content.

In the mantle, the voltage difference is likely caused by movement of melts and fluids with high electrical conductivity, as well as other redox reactions – although little is known about how strong these electric fields might be. The electric field, the team proposes, is responsible both for the reduction of carbonates to carbon and for triggering the diamonds’ crystallisation.

Fonte/Source: https://www.chemistryworld.com/news/electric-fields-deep-in-earths-mantle-helps-diamond-crystallise/4013130.article

Post collegati

ELECTRIC FIELDS DEEP IN EARTH’S MANTLE HELPS DIAMOND CRYSTALLISE

Redazione

EUGENIA KUMACHEVA: ‘MY POETRY IS IN MY RESEARCH PROPOSALS’

Redazione

CARBON DIOXIDE CATALYSIS MAKING JET FUEL

Redazione

HOXTON FARMS GROWS ANIMAL FAT FOR MEAT SUBSTITUTES

Redazione

HOW BAD ARE BANANAS? THE CARBON FOOTPRINT OF EVERYTHING

Redazione

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. OIL INDUSTRY SEEKS UNUSUAL ALLIANCE WITH FARM BELT TO FIGHT BIDEN ELECTRIC VEHICLE AGENDA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More