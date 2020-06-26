ELECTORAL PARTICIPATION IN THE ELCTION TO THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT 2019

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), ven 26 giugno 2020 The European Parliament election in Sweden was held on Sunday 26 May 2019. Voter turnout was 55 percent, higher than the average in the EU and four percentage points more than in the 2014 European Parliament elections.

