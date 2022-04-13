(AGENPARL) – mer 13 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/13/2022

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Pakistan has been an important partner on wide-ranging mutual interests for nearly 75 years and we value our relationship. The United States congratulates newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and we look forward to continuing our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan’s government.

The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our countries.

