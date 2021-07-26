(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/26/2021 06:00 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States congratulates Fiame Naomi Mata’afa on her historic victory to become Samoa’s first female prime minister. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa and Samoa’s new government. The United States thanks former Prime Minister Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi for his longstanding friendship.

