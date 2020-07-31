ELECTION: NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR IACR 2020 ELECTION

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, ven 31 luglio 2020

The 2020 election is being held to

fill three of nine Director positions. The members

of the board whose positions are expiring in 2020 are:

Position Incumbent Director Masayuki Abe Director Tancrède Lepoint Director Moti Yung

The election will again be run electronically and further information will be available on the IACR website.

Nominations Are Now Open



Nominations are due by



September 24, 2020



. If you have any questions regarding the nominations, please contact the Election Committee

at



.

A nomination form is available here (



PDF



)

The election will be conducted electronically using the



Helios



cryptographically-verifiable election system. If you are interested, you can read



an overview of how the Helios system works



.

Election Committee



Anna Lysyanskaya (chair)

Bart Preneel

Marc Fischlin

020Form.pdf’>20Form.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://iacr.org/elections/2020/announcement.html