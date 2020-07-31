venerdì, Luglio 31, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 30 LUGLIO 2020 – 247ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

ON THE PASSING OF FORMER TAIWAN PRESIDENT LEE TENG-HUI

CYBER SANCTIONS: TIME TO ACT

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

KILLING OF TAHIR NASEEM

THE UNITED STATES APPLAUDS THE EU’S ACTION ON CYBER SANCTIONS

Agenparl
Image default
Home » ELECTION: NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR IACR 2020 ELECTION

ELECTION: NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR IACR 2020 ELECTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, ven 31 luglio 2020

The 2020 election is being held to
fill three of nine Director positions. The members
of the board whose positions are expiring in 2020 are:

Position Incumbent
Director Masayuki Abe
Director Tancrède Lepoint
Director Moti Yung

The election will again be run electronically and further information will be available on the IACR website.

Nominations Are Now Open

Nominations are due by

September 24, 2020

. If you have any questions regarding the nominations, please contact the Election Committee
at
email address hidden
.

A nomination form is available here (

PDF

)

The election will be conducted electronically using the

Helios

cryptographically-verifiable election system. If you are interested, you can read

an overview of how the Helios system works

.

Election Committee

  • Anna Lysyanskaya (chair)
  • Bart Preneel
  • Marc Fischlin

020Form.pdf’>20Form.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://iacr.org/elections/2020/announcement.html

Post collegati

ELECTION: NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR IACR 2020 ELECTION

Redazione

WHAT THE FIRST WOMEN VOTERS EXPERIENCED WHEN REGISTERING FOR THE 1920 ELECTION

Redazione

HEALTH SCIENCES: DIRECTOR, MSN CLINICAL EDUCATION

Redazione

BYE ELECTION TO THE ANDHRA PRADESH LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL BY THE MEMBERS OF LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY (MLAS)

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: PERFORMANCE TRADE-OFFS IN DESIGN OF MIMBLEWIMBLE PROOFS OF RESERVES

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: BAM BAM!! ON RELIABILITY OF EMFI FOR IN-SITU AUTOMOTIVE ECU ATTACKS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More