ELECTION: NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN FOR IACR 2020 ELECTION

The 2020 election is being held to
fill three of nine Director positions. The members
of the board whose positions are expiring in 2020 are:
|Position
|Incumbent
|Director
|Masayuki Abe
|Director
|Tancrède Lepoint
|Director
|Moti Yung
The election will again be run electronically and further information will be available on the IACR website.
Nominations Are Now Open
Nominations are due by
September 24, 2020
. If you have any questions regarding the nominations, please contact the Election Committee
at
.
A nomination form is available here (
PDF
)
The election will be conducted electronically using the
Helios
cryptographically-verifiable election system. If you are interested, you can read
an overview of how the Helios system works
.
Election Committee
- Anna Lysyanskaya (chair)
- Bart Preneel
- Marc Fischlin
