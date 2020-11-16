ELECTION: 2020 IACR ELECTION RESULTS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 16 novembre 2020

Results



The 2020 election was held to fill three of nine IACR Director positions.

719 votes have been cast.

The results are below, with elected candidates marked in



bold



:

Directors:



Masayuki Abe



: 384

: 384 Britta Hale: 222

Tancrède Lepoint : 352

: 352 Emmanuel Thomé

: 212

: 212

Moti Yung



: 345

Election verification data can be found at



https://vote.heliosvoting.org/helios/e/IACR2020Election



.

The election committee congratulates Masa, Tancrède, and Moti, who will serve as IACR Directors for three-year terms commencing January 1, 2021.

The committee also thanks Britta, and Emmanuel for their

contributions to the IACR and willingness to serve.



List of candidates



