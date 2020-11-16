lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Agenparl

ELECTION: 2020 IACR ELECTION RESULTS

(AGENPARL) – WORLD WIDE, lun 16 novembre 2020

Results

The 2020 election was held to fill three of nine IACR Director positions.
719 votes have been cast.
The results are below, with elected candidates marked in

bold

:

Directors:


  • Masayuki Abe

    : 384
  • Britta Hale: 222
  • Tancrède Lepoint: 352
  • Emmanuel Thomé
    : 212

  • Moti Yung

    : 345

Election verification data can be found at

https://vote.heliosvoting.org/helios/e/IACR2020Election

.

The election committee congratulates Masa, Tancrède, and Moti, who will serve as IACR Directors for three-year terms commencing January 1, 2021.
The committee also thanks Britta, and Emmanuel for their
contributions to the IACR and willingness to serve.


List of candidates

Fonte/Source: https://iacr.org/elections/2020/

