EL SALVADOR : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONTHLY VOLUME INDICATOR OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS MISSION

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

May 15, 2020

Free Download.

A Technical Assistance (TA) mission was conducted by the Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic (CAPTAC-DR) from February 26–March 2, 2018, to assist the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCRES) with concluding the compilation of the Monthly Volume Indicator of Economic Activity (Índice Mensual de Volumen de la Actividad Económica – IMVAE)1 for dissemination and the development of annual institutional sector accounts (AISAs). The purpose of this mission was to follow up on the recommendations made by a previous mission that took place in September 2017: to compile the IMVAE with base year 2005, and to assess the data sources available for AISA compilation, using the data previously compiled for 2005 as background. The mission considered the BCRES decision to start regular compilation as of 2014.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/05/15/El-Salvador-Technical-Assistance-Report-Monthly-Volume-Indicator-of-Economic-Activity-and-49435