sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

EL SALVADOR : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONTHLY VOLUME INDICATOR OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND…

MONTENEGRO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON EXTERNAL SECTOR STATISTICS MISSION

MALAWI : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONETARY POLICY MODELING

CLARE CHAPMAN APPOINTED CHAIR OF ACAS

HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 15 MAY 2020

SCUOLE, AZZOLINA: MATURITA’ DAL 17 GIUGNO IN ‘PRESENZA’

OECD: COSTA RICA INVITED TO JOIN AS 38TH MEMBER

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

PM’S CALL WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU: 15 MAY 2020

Agenparl

EL SALVADOR : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONTHLY VOLUME INDICATOR OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS MISSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 16 maggio 2020

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

May 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

A Technical Assistance (TA) mission was conducted by the Regional Technical Assistance Center for Central America, Panama, and the Dominican Republic (CAPTAC-DR) from February 26–March 2, 2018, to assist the Central Reserve Bank of El Salvador (BCRES) with concluding the compilation of the Monthly Volume Indicator of Economic Activity (Índice Mensual de Volumen de la Actividad Económica – IMVAE)1 for dissemination and the development of annual institutional sector accounts (AISAs). The purpose of this mission was to follow up on the recommendations made by a previous mission that took place in September 2017: to compile the IMVAE with base year 2005, and to assess the data sources available for AISA compilation, using the data previously compiled for 2005 as background. The mission considered the BCRES decision to start regular compilation as of 2014.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/05/15/El-Salvador-Technical-Assistance-Report-Monthly-Volume-Indicator-of-Economic-Activity-and-49435

Post collegati

SES-REG–06282 – UNION-CAROLINA BROADCASTING COMP – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

EL SALVADOR : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-MONTHLY VOLUME INDICATOR OF ECONOMIC ACTIVITY AND INSTITUTIONAL SECTOR ACCOUNTS MISSION

Redazione

MONTENEGRO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-REPORT ON EXTERNAL SECTOR STATISTICS MISSION

Redazione

C299-19 AVVISO – RIUNIONE DEL SEGGIO

Redazione

BENEFICIAL RESTACKING OF 2D NANOMATERIALS FOR ELECTROCATALYSIS: A CASE OF MOS2 MEMBRANES

Redazione

COSTA RICA TRAVEL ADVICE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More