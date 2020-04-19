domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
EL SALVADOR: SUGAR ANNUAL

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), dom 19 aprile 2020

Sugar production in marketing year (MY) 20 is estimated at 800,000 metric tons (MT), while production for MY19 has increased to 825,000 MT. Improving international prices have eased the financial pressure on the sugar sector. Although El Salvador joined the Customs Union with Guatemala and Honduras in 2018, sugar was not included in the list of products that benefit from duty-free trade.

El Salvador: Sugar Annual

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/el-salvador-sugar-annual-5

