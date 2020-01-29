(AGENPARL) – Europe, mer 29 gennaio 2020

In 2019, Metalshub’s turnover grew fivefold

Metalshub is the digital platform for buyers and sellers of metals and ferroalloys.

Metalshub’s growth

The word that perfectly describes the year 2019 for Metalshub is ‘growth’. The digital metal marketplace was able to grow to EUR 100 million of legally binding contracts concluded over the platform, a fivefold increase compared to the EUR 20 million achieved in 2018.

Metalshub was founded in December 2016 with the mission to provide innovative technology to make it easier to buy and sell metals. The company celebrated its second launch anniversary in December 2019 and completed 24 months of platform operations without any technical down-time. Meanwhile, the adoption of Metalshub has been faster than expected. Already more than 650 companies from 66 countries are using Metalshub to buy and sell 17 product categories, such as molybdenum, manganese or chrome.

Using the Metalshub platform enables Magotteaux to conclude contracts digitally. This is an opportunity for Magotteaux and our partners to create a more efficient workflow. Lucas Netto, Group Supply Chain Manager at Magotteaux

Global marketplace for metals

Another highlight of 2019 was the development of the multi-delivery feature. The feature was well received by the users and companies such as MAT Foundry Group which have used it to conclude all of its 2020 annual contracts exclusively over Metalshub.

It takes team effort to deliver such impressive growth, so it is not surprising that also the team of Metalshub has grown considerably: While in January 10 team members were working towards the shared vision, the team grew out of the office twice in the following months and had to move into bigger ones. In the new headquarter in Düsseldorf at ‘Platz der Ideen’, there are now 24 colleagues from 10 different countries. They work together in order to achieve the common vision: to create the leading global marketplace for metals and become an innovation leader in the metals and mining industry.

In 2018, Chromo Invest and Point Nine along with a number of business angels invested EUR 3 million in Metalshub’s seed financing round.

At Point Nine we are looking for founders who show a deep understanding of the nature of the problem they are trying to solve. Frank and Sebastian have lived the problem and have proven that there is a large business around addressing the pain points. The strong growth in 2019 can be attributed to a stellar team, a focus on execution and the unifying vision to create a digital marketplace which leads to a more efficient market. Pawel Chudzinski, Partner at Point Nine Capital

Metalshub adds value for buyers and sellers: buyers benefit from a modern tool to manage the purchase process and an extended reach to suppliers globally. Sellers, on the other hand, can reduce their customer acquisition costs as well as streamlining their internal processes. By boosting operational efficiency, Metalshub decreases transaction costs for both buyers and sellers and helps the traditional metal industry to catapult itself into the digital age. Last but not least, by providing a global platform, Metalshub strengthens fair competition, the best method of allocating resources in a free market.

We thank all our users, supporters and in fact also our sceptics. They all motivate us to work hard every day and make it easier, faster and safer for our users to buy and sell metals! Sebastian Kreft, Managing Director at Metalshub

Digital revolution in the world of metals trading

Metalshub was founded in Düsseldorf, Germany, by Sebastian Kreft and Frank Jackel with the vision to create the leading platform for the global metals community. Experienced business angels such as Dr Dieter Heuskel, previously Chairman of Boston Consulting Group, the three founders of Flixbus, Europe’s largest intercity bus company, and Dr Ralf Köster, Entrepreneur of the Year of the German Mittelstand, support Metalshub and hold a minority stake. Moreover, Chromo Invest and Point Nine Capital, financial investors joined as Metalshub shareholders to provide the capital required for further growth.

EIT RawMaterials Booster programme

Metalshub was supported by the EIT RawMaterials Booster programme. We welcome all start-ups and SMEs looking for financial support and access to our network to apply for the open Booster Call 2020.

