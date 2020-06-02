EIT DIGITAL INDUSTRIAL DOCTORAL SCHOOL: HOW IT WORKS IN ITALY

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, mar 02 giugno 2020

During this 45-minute webinar, EIT Digital will present the features of the Industrial Doctoral School programme and how such programme can benefit partners who are interested in having a new doctoral student or a current employee work on an industrial PhD proposal of their interest, all while having the support of EIT Digital for up to 50% of the costs.

Partners will have the chance to ask questions directly to the EIT Digital Trento Node team as well as the representatives of the two academic partners involved, University of Trento and Politecnico di Milano.

Agenda

EIT Digital Industrial Doctoral School, Gianluca Cecchetti – CLC Manager Trento Node, Vincenzo D’Andrea – University of Trento, Federico Schiepatti – Politecnico di Milano

Q&A Session with EIT Digital and academic partners

To attend this event please register here

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/events/eit-digital-industrial-doctoral-school-how-it-works-italy