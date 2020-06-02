martedì, Giugno 2, 2020
Breaking News

2 GIUGNO, FICO: “VALORI REPUBBLICANI CI IMPONGONO DI NON LASCIARE MAI NESSUNO…

2 GIUGNO, I COSTRUTTORI DI PACE CHIEDONO LO STOP ALLA PRODUZIONE DI…

SULTANATE’S POPULATION INCREASES ABOUT 625 THOUSAND PEOPLE FROM 2014 TO 2019

OMAN’S PRODUCER PRICE-BASED INFLATION FALLS 5.7% IN Q1 OF 2020

QUESTIONS & ANSWERS: THE EUROPEAN PEACE FACILITY

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONE NOMINA GOVERNATIVA N. 33 – XVIII LEGISLATURA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 492 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 282 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 77 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XV N. 284 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

Agenparl

EIT DIGITAL INDUSTRIAL DOCTORAL SCHOOL: HOW IT WORKS IN ITALY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, mar 02 giugno 2020

During this 45-minute webinar, EIT Digital will present the features of the Industrial Doctoral School programme and how such programme can benefit partners who are interested in having a new doctoral student or a current employee work on an industrial PhD proposal of their interest, all while having the support of EIT Digital for up to 50% of the costs.

Partners will have the chance to ask questions directly to the EIT Digital Trento Node team as well as the representatives of the two academic partners involved, University of Trento and Politecnico di Milano.

Agenda

  • EIT Digital Industrial Doctoral School, Gianluca Cecchetti – CLC Manager Trento Node, Vincenzo D’Andrea – University of Trento, Federico Schiepatti – Politecnico di Milano
  • Q&A Session with EIT Digital and academic partners

To attend this event please register here

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/events/eit-digital-industrial-doctoral-school-how-it-works-italy

Post collegati

RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION COSTS IN 2019

Redazione

EIT DIGITAL ACCELERATOR: A ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR YOUR INNOVATION NEEDS

Redazione

EIT DIGITAL INDUSTRIAL DOCTORAL SCHOOL: HOW IT WORKS IN ITALY

Redazione

HOW FALLING COSTS MAKE RENEWABLES A COST-EFFECTIVE INVESTMENT

Redazione

RENEWABLES INCREASINGLY BEAT EVEN CHEAPEST COAL COMPETITORS ON COST

Redazione

JUDGMENTS OF 02.06.2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More