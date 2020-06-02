EIT DIGITAL ACCELERATOR: A ONE-STOP-SHOP FOR YOUR INNOVATION NEEDS

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, mar 02 giugno 2020

During this 45-minute event, the Italian Business Developers Team will showcase the Accelerator’s scale-up portfolio, how well-positioned the supported scale-ups are and how Partners can count on a privileged channel to cherry-pick among the products, solutions and services promoted by the Accelerator.

This is the first event of a new series dedicated exclusively to Open Innovation for EIT Digital partners and friends. Feel free to share with your network, EIT Digital will give first dibs to Partners, but the event is open for any company that is interested. This is the first event of a new series dedicated exclusively to open innovation for our partners.

Agenda

A New Paradigm for EIT Digital, Diva Tommei – Node Director

A One-Stop-Shop for Open Innovation, Andrea Conti – Business Developer

Q&A Session

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/events/eit-digital-accelerator-one-stop-shop-your-innovation-needs