After Meeting Contact Tracing Metric, Mid-Hudson Valley Will Join Capital Region, Western New York, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

If Number of Deaths Continues to Decrease and Tracing is Online, Long Island Could Reopen Wednesday, May 27th

State is Partnering with Advantage Care Physicians to Establish 15 New Testing Sites at Medical Centers Downstate

New York State Now Has More Than 760 Testing Sites

Reminds New Yorkers to Vote in the Wear a Mask New York Ad Contest by Monday, May 25th

Confirms 1,772 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 359,926; New Cases in 50 Counties