EIGHTEENTH AIR FORCE CHANGES COMMAND

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 19 agosto 2020 Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., who most recently served as the director of strategic plans, programs, requirements and analyses at headquarters Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, took command from Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett who is Pentagon-bound after commanding the Numbered Air Force for two years.
Maj. Gen. Bibb stands between Gen. Miller on the left and Maj. Gen Barrett on the right with Chief Simpson in the back holding the guidon

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2318338/eighteenth-air-force-changes-command/

