(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), mer 19 agosto 2020 Maj. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., who most recently served as the director of strategic plans, programs, requirements and analyses at headquarters Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, took command from Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett who is Pentagon-bound after commanding the Numbered Air Force for two years.





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2318338/eighteenth-air-force-changes-command/