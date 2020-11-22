EIGHT NEW CASES OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), dom 22 novembre 2020

As of today, Nov. 21, Nova Scotia has 33 active cases of COVID-19. Eight new cases were identified Friday, Nov. 20.

All eight new cases are in Central Zone. Two are connected to previously reported cases; six are under investigation.

“These increasing case numbers tell us we need to follow public health protocols to get back on track, especially in the greater Halifax area,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “We have restrictions and guidelines in place to protect the health of fellow Nova Scotians – limit social contacts, practice social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands.”

New restrictions in much of Halifax Regional Municipality and parts of Hants County come into effect Monday, Nov. 23. The restrictions can be found at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/county-restrictions/.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,384 Nova Scotia tests on Nov. 20.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 127,237 negative test results, 1,168 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and seventy cases are now resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. Cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama.

“This is the single largest jump in COVID-19 cases we have seen in our province in recent months,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “It is critical that we all do our part to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing:

fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)

Or: Two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

— sore throat

— runny nose/ nasal congestion

— headache

— shortness of breath

Call 811 if you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms.

When a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives – practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required. Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places.

