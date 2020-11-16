EIGHT NEW CASES OF COVID-19 / SWISH AND GARGLE TEST AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN

(AGENPARL) – NEW BRUNSWICK (CANADA), lun 16 novembre 2020

FREDERICTON (GNB) – Public Heath reported eight new cases of COVID-19 today.

The six cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

one individual 19 and under;

three people 20 to 29;

one individual 30 to 39; and

one individual 40 to 49.

The other two cases were reported in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). They are two people 20 to 29.

All eight cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 375 and 341 have recovered. There have been six deaths, and the number of active cases is 28. One patient is hospitalized, with no one in an intensive care unit. As of today, 111,094 tests have been conducted.

Swish and gargle test available for children

A new COVID-19 swish and gargle test method for children is now available at all assessment centres in New Brunswick.

“The addition of the new sample collection method will make testing easier for parents and children,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Although the nose swab is the recommended standard test for all New Brunswickers, the swish and gargle is available for children who are unable to receive the nasopharyngeal swab.”

Children from four to 11 years old can simply swish, gargle and spit some sterile salt water or saline solution into a tube instead of getting a nasopharyngeal swab.

“Parents and children are encouraged to watch a video of what to expect and practise how to swish and gargle before the test is done at the assessment site,” said Russell.

Fonte/Source: http://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/news/news_release.2020.11.0604.html