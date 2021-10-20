(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 PRESS RELEASE

2021-342-EN

Luxembourg / Zagreb, 20 October 2021

EIB to support implementation of the European Union’s Green Deal in Croatia

The EIB presents financing and advisory services available to Croatia’s public and private sector in the implementation of the EU Green Deal

The EU Bank is ready to increase its lending activities and support digitalization, innovation, e-mobility, energy efficiency, climate change mitigation and adaptation and sustainable infrastructure

The EIB will support Croatia benefit from opportunities unlocked by the EU Green Deal and the EU climate ambitions

The EC Green Deal is the key for the EU plans to become carbon neutral by 2050 and restrain the devastating rise of the temperatures on the planet

The European Investment Bank (EIB), the climate bank of the European Union (EU), will support Croatia contribute to EU climate ambitions and benefit from the opportunities unlocked by the EU Green Deal by increasing financial and advisory support in project preparation to the Government of Croatia, public and country`s private sector.

Vice-President of the EIB Teresa Czerwińska presented the available EIB support mechanisms during the Potentials of the EU Green Deal Conference organized in Zagreb by the EIB, Representation of the European Commission in Croatia, Jutarnji list Daily and Hanza Media.

The EIB is ready to increase its lending activities in Croatia and support digitalization, innovation, e-mobility, energy efficiency, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and development of sustainable infrastructure, as well as support Croatia in closing any potential funding gaps during the implementation of the EU Green Deal.

The EU Green Deal will allow EU member countries to transform into a modern, resource-efficient and competitive economy, and ensure no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, economic growth decoupled from resource use, and just and fair transition for all the EU regions, especially regions currently heavily dependent on fossil fuels like Istria or Sisak-Moslavina counties in Croatia.

Vice President of the EIB, Teresa Czerwińska, said: “The EU Green Deal is a historic opportunity for Croatia to speed up COVID-19 recovery, attract multi-billion investments in all key sectors of the national economy, accelerate its development and growth, modernize, and continue to prosper. It will also boost the creation jobs and offer a better future to country’s citizens and businesses alike. The Green Deal introduces a substantial support package for the transformation of the EU into a carbon-neutral, green, digital and innovative economy. EIB is ready to provide financing and technical advisory support to ensure Croatia can both contribute to and benefit from the Green Deal. We are ready to provide finances, blend EU grants with our finances, as well as offer technical assistance to public and private sector for project preparation.”

Multi-billion investment opportunities for Croatia

The European Green Deal is embedded in the key EU’s financial mechanisms – its seven-year budget (Multiannual Financial Framework) as well as the “NextGenerationEU” recovery initiative, from which almost every third euro will have to be invested in projects supporting green transition, coupling the two major global economic challenges of today and ensuring they fuel and support each other, as two complementary processes.

EIB to support Croatia benefit from multi-billion investment opportunities

The EIB delegation at the Conference introduced the multi-billion investment opportunities stemming from the EU Green Deal and EIB plans to continue supporting climate action and green transition towards a carbon neutral economy in Croatia. EIB team presented a comprehensive overview of the available financing opportunities, including a wide range of new products, advisory services and financing opportunities set by the Bank for the climate action in the EU.

EIB Vice President Czerwińska also said: “Smooth implementation of the EU Green Deal requires close cooperation and coordination between the EU, Government, public and private sector. With a mix of more accessible finances, EU grants and technical assistance, we can ensure Croatia can do its part and contribute towards achieving EU`s ambitious climate goals, and at the same time ripe numerous economic and social benefits that come with it.”

More cooperation between EIB and Croatia to accelerate green transformation and COVID-19 recovery

During the visit to Croatia, the first since the beginning of the pandemic, VP Czerwińska will meet Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, Minister of Finance Zdravko Marić, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Tomislav Ćorić, representatives of the Ministry of Regional Development and EU Funds and the Head of the EC Representation in Croatia Ognian Zlatev. Vice President Czerwinska met Tamara Perko, the President of the Management Board of the Croatian Bank for Reconstruction and Development (HBOR) and visited Rimac Automobili, Croatia`s global pioneer in e-mobility solutions, financed by the EIB.

Earlier this year, the EIB and the Government of the Republic of Croatia expanded cooperation on development and financing of key energy and climate related projects in the Republic of Croatia. The two sides agreed to develop joint operations in sectors and areas such renewable electricity generation and transmission distribution infrastructure; clean energy and energy efficiency measures, renovations and conversions of buildings; green mobility; and support transformation of Croatian economy into a circular economy.

In 2020 alone the EIB Group provided €530 million in loans, equity and guarantees to clients in Croatia and supported faster COVID-19 recovery of Croatian economy.

Background information

About the European Investment Bank (EIB):

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy goals.

About the EIB in Croatia:

To date, the EIB has supported the economic and social development of Croatia by investing €6.71 billion in operations covering the most important sectors of Croatia’s economy, including transport, the environment, energy infrastructure, manufacturing and services. Another key component of EIB activities in Croatia is support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps through the creation of long-term financing options in cooperation with local financial institutions. The EIB has supported Croatian SMEs by unlocking new sources of finance worth close to €3.75 billion.

