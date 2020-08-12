EIA PETROLEUM STATUS REPORT

(AGENPARL) – CHICAGO (ILLINOIS), mer 12 agosto 2020

Actual Previous Crude oil inventories [weekly change] -4.5M barrels -7.4M barrels Gasoline [weekly change] -0.7M barrels 0.4M barrels Distillates [weekly change] -2.3M barrels 1.6M barrels

Highlights



Crude oil inventories fell 4.5 million barrels in the August 7 week to 514.1 million, up 16.7 percent from the level a year ago. Product inventories also decreased, with gasoline down 0.7 million barrels to 247.1 million, 5.7 percent higher than last year at this time, while distillates fell 2.3 million barrels to 177.7 million, 31.1 percent above their level a year ago. The crude oil draw was larger than the decrease of 2.9 million barrels reported Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, a private industry group, which also reported a draw in gasoline of 1.3 million barrels and a draw in distillates of 2.9 million barrels. WTI prices fell about 10 cents to around $42.35 per barrel immediately following the release of the EIA data before bouncing back to trade above pre-release levels.

Refineries worked at 81.0 percent of their operable capacity during the week, up 1.4 percentage points from the rate in the prior week. Refinery production of gasoline increased, averaging of 9.6 million barrels per day, while production of distillates marginally decreased to 4.8 million barrels per day.

Crude oil imports fell, averaging 5.6 million barrels per day, down 389,000 barrels per day from the prior week. Over the last four weeks, crude oil imports averaged 5.7 million barrels per day, 20.4 percent less than in the same period last year.

Estimated domestic crude oil production declined, averaging 11.0 million barrels per day over the last four weeks, 8.7 percent less than last year at this time.

Overall product demand continued the rebound from very weak levels, averaging 18.5 million barrels per day over the last four weeks, down 14.3 percent from the same period last year. Demand for the main products remained muted, with supplied gasoline averaging 8.7 million barrels per day over the last four weeks, down 10.2 percent from the same period last year, while supplied distillates averaged 3.6 million barrels per day, down 9.3 percent from last year at this time.

Definition



The Energy Information Administration (EIA) provides weekly information on petroleum inventories in the U.S., whether produced here or abroad. The level of inventories helps determine prices for petroleum products.

Description



Petroleum product prices are determined by supply and demand – just like any other good and service. During periods of strong economic growth, one would expect demand to be robust. If inventories are low, this will lead to increases in crude oil prices – or price increases for a wide variety of petroleum products such as gasoline or heating oil. If inventories are high and rising in a period of strong demand, prices may not need to increase at all, or as much. During a period of sluggish economic activity, demand for crude oil may not be as strong. If inventories are rising, this may push down oil prices.

Crude oil is an important commodity in the global market. Prices fluctuate depending on supply and demand conditions in the world. Since oil is such an important part of the economy, it can also help determine the direction of inflation. In the U.S., consumer prices have moderated whenever oil prices have fallen, but have accelerated when oil prices have risen.