venerdì, Aprile 24, 2020
Breaking News

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 26 APRILE…

DECRETO-LEGGE SCUOLA

THE ROADMAP FOR RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION PAVES THE WAY TO SUSTAINABLE…

MINISTER LINTILä: ROADMAP ENCOURAGES COMPANIES TO INVEST IN RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION…

MATERA, RITIRO ON LINE PER I SACERDOTI E AIUTI ALLA COMUNITà

EXTENSION TO THE MAXIMUM DURATION OF START-UP FUNDING AND MORE FLEXIBILITY TO…

KONING BEZOEKT WOONZORGLOCATIE LINDENDAEL VAN OMRING IN HOORN

IL TEOLOGO CHIODI: NELLA MALATTIA HO IMPARATO AD AFFIDARMI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SHOUKRY

Agenparl
Image default
Home » EGYPT LINKED TO RECORD $350,000-A-DAY VLCC DEAL

EGYPT LINKED TO RECORD $350,000-A-DAY VLCC DEAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 24 aprile 2020

The Trafigura-operated tanker is set to take an oil shipment next week under what could be a record-breaking charter fixture…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132064/Egypt%20linked%20to%20record%20350000aday%20VLCC%20deal?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss

Post collegati

EGYPT LINKED TO RECORD $350,000-A-DAY VLCC DEAL

Redazione

FORM: APPLICATION REGISTRATION CARD (ARC) ENQUIRY

Redazione

NOT_EL PCB LLANçA EL CONCURS DE FOTOS A INSTAGRAM ‘UN DIA AL PCB…I A CASA!’

Redazione

LORD MAYOR’S LETTER TO COMMUNITIES FOR RAMADAN

Redazione

DEHORS STAGIONALI, REGIME TRANSITORIO

Redazione

SAFE RAMADAN PRACTICES IN THE CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More