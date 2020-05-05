martedì, Maggio 5, 2020
EGYPT: EGYPT’S NATIONAL FOOD SAFETY AUTHORITY ISSUES REGISTRATION PROCEDURES FOR FOOD SAFETY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 05 maggio 2020

On February 20, 2020, Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) released Decisions Nos. 5/2019, 1/2020, and 2/2020, made effective the day following their publication (i.e., on February 21, 2020) in the Egyptian Chronicles – Appendix to the Egyptian official gazette (Al-Wakaye Al-Mesreya) (see APPENDIX I – Unofficial English Translations). Decision No. 5/2019, regulates the registration procedures for international certification companies that provide assessment and certification of food safety management systems. Decision No. 1/2020, provides the technical rules for issuing food export validity certificates. Decision No. 2/2020, regulates the registration entities and certification companies that will issue inspection and conformity certificates for imported food consignments.

Egypt: Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority Issues Registration Procedures for Food Safety Management Systems

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/egypt-egypts-national-food-safety-authority-issues-registration-procedures-food-safety

