EFFICIENT REMOVAL OF PB2+ AND CD2+ USING A CU(I)–BR COORDINATION POLYMER CONSTRUCTED WITH AN AMINO-RICH LIGAND

CrystEngComm, 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CE01785J, Paper
Qin Hou, Qingfeng Yang, Chengxia Miao, Junling Duan, Yuanhong Zhang, Shiyun Ai
Coordination polymers with amino-rich ligands can rapidly and efficiently remove Pb2+ and Cd2+. The adsorption capacity were found to be 598.8 mg g−1 and 2175 mg g−1, respectively.
