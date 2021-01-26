EFFICIENT REMOVAL OF PB2+ AND CD2+ USING A CU(I)–BR COORDINATION POLYMER CONSTRUCTED WITH AN AMINO-RICH LIGAND

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 26 gennaio 2021

CrystEngComm, 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CE01785J, Paper

Qin Hou, Qingfeng Yang, Chengxia Miao, Junling Duan, Yuanhong Zhang, Shiyun Ai

Coordination polymers with amino-rich ligands can rapidly and efficiently remove Pb 2+ and Cd 2+ . The adsorption capacity were found to be 598.8 mg g −1 and 2175 mg g −1 , respectively.

