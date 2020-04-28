EFFICIENT POLYALCOHOL OXIDATION ELECTROCATALYSTS ENABLED BY PTM (M = FE, CO, AND NI) NANOCUBES SURROUNDED BY (200) CRYSTAL FACETS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00163E, Paper
Tongxin Song, Fei Gao, Yangping Zhang, Chunyan Chen, Cheng Wang, Shujin Li, Hongyuan Shang, Yukou Du
The (200)-enclosed Pt4M nanocubes (NCs) exhibit ascendant catalytic property towards GOR and EGOR due to the introduction of transition metals.
