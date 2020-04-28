martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
EFFICIENT POLYALCOHOL OXIDATION ELECTROCATALYSTS ENABLED BY PTM (M = FE, CO, AND NI) NANOCUBES SURROUNDED BY (200) CRYSTAL FACETS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00163E, Paper
Tongxin Song, Fei Gao, Yangping Zhang, Chunyan Chen, Cheng Wang, Shujin Li, Hongyuan Shang, Yukou Du
The (200)-enclosed Pt4M nanocubes (NCs) exhibit ascendant catalytic property towards GOR and EGOR due to the introduction of transition metals.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/BMcTdnSFBKM/D0NR00163E

