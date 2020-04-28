EFFICIENT POLYALCOHOL OXIDATION ELECTROCATALYSTS ENABLED BY PTM (M = FE, CO, AND NI) NANOCUBES SURROUNDED BY (200) CRYSTAL FACETS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 28 aprile 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00163E, Paper

Tongxin Song, Fei Gao, Yangping Zhang, Chunyan Chen, Cheng Wang, Shujin Li, Hongyuan Shang, Yukou Du

The (200)-enclosed Pt 4 M nanocubes (NCs) exhibit ascendant catalytic property towards GOR and EGOR due to the introduction of transition metals.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/BMcTdnSFBKM/D0NR00163E