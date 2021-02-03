EFFICIENT PHOTOCATHODE PERFORMANCE OF LITHIUM ION DOPED LAFEO3 NANOROD ARRAYS IN HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021
New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05788F, Paper
Yang Li, Tao Wang, Bin Gao, Xiaoli Fan, Hao Gong, Hairong Xue, Songtao Zhang, Xianli Huang, Jianping He
Li-doped LaFeO3 nanorod arrays are used in photoelectrochemical water reduction.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
