EFFICIENT PHOTOCATHODE PERFORMANCE OF LITHIUM ION DOPED LAFEO3 NANOROD ARRAYS IN HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ05788F, Paper

Yang Li, Tao Wang, Bin Gao, Xiaoli Fan, Hao Gong, Hairong Xue, Songtao Zhang, Xianli Huang, Jianping He

Li-doped LaFeO 3 nanorod arrays are used in photoelectrochemical water reduction.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/iRsQ_5BqUCo/D0NJ05788F