21 Febbraio 2019
Breaking News

Cooling-rate dependent single-crystal-to-single-crystal phase transition in an organic co-crystal

Particle-Stabilized Janus Emulsions that Exhibit pH-Tunable Stability

A general approach to non-fullerene electron acceptors based on the corannulene motif

HIV drug could improve recovery after stroke

Aperto a Torino il Festival del Giornalismo alimentare

Empresa Cervecera Ambev Perú S.A.C. y sindicato logran acuerdo parcial gracias al…

Uitnodiging: KB café over spectaculaire aanwinst

News story: Veterinary Medicines Directorate’s EU Exit Information Hub

Construction of ultrathin MnO2 decorated graphene/carbon nanotube nanocomposites as efficient sulfur hosts…

Reactive intermediates in copanlisib metabolism identified by LC-MS/MS: phase I metabolic profiling

Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

Efficient metal-free strategies for polymerization of a sterically hindered ionic monomer through the application of hard confinement and high pressure

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019

RSC Adv., 2019, 9,
DOI: 10.1039/C8RA09242G, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Paulina Maksym, Magdalena Tarnacka, Andrzej Dzienia, Kamila Wolnica, Mateusz Dulski, Karol Erfurt, Anna Chrobok, Andrzej Zięba, Agnieszka Brzózka, Grzegorz Sulka, Rafał Bielas, Kamil Kaminski, Marian Paluch
The effect of hard confinement and high pressure on the progress of free-radical and reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer polymerizations of sterically hindered 1-octyl-3-vinylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide ([OVIM][NTf2]) has been investigated.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/i5Zhg5Flxtg/C8RA09242G

Related posts

Cooling-rate dependent single-crystal-to-single-crystal phase transition in an organic co-crystal

Redazione Redazione

Particle-Stabilized Janus Emulsions that Exhibit pH-Tunable Stability

Redazione Redazione

A general approach to non-fullerene electron acceptors based on the corannulene motif

Redazione Redazione

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More