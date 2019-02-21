(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), gio 21 febbraio 2019

RSC Adv., 2019, 9,

DOI: 10.1039/C8RA09242G, Paper

Open Access Open Access

Paulina Maksym, Magdalena Tarnacka, Andrzej Dzienia, Kamila Wolnica, Mateusz Dulski, Karol Erfurt, Anna Chrobok, Andrzej Zięba, Agnieszka Brzózka, Grzegorz Sulka, Rafał Bielas, Kamil Kaminski, Marian Paluch

The effect of hard confinement and high pressure on the progress of free-radical and reversible addition-fragmentation chain transfer polymerizations of sterically hindered 1-octyl-3-vinylimidazolium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide ([OVIM][NTf2]) has been investigated.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/i5Zhg5Flxtg/C8RA09242G