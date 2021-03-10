EFFICIENT DISCRIMINATION OF TRANSPLUTONIUM ACTINIDES BY IN VIVO MODELS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06610A, Edge Article

Open Access Open Access

Roger M. Pallares, Dahlia D. An, Gauthier J.-P. Deblonde, Birgitta Kullgren, Stacey S. Gauny, Erin E. Jarvis, Rebecca J. Abergel

Transplutonium actinides are among the heaviest elements whose macroscale chemical properties can be experimentally tested.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/OFAd_yheQ-E/D0SC06610A