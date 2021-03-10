mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
Breaking News

SCUOLA, IL MINISTRO DELL’ISTRUZIONE INCONTRA L’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO RAI: “RAFFORZEREMO LA COLLABORAZIONE MINISTERO-TV…

COVID, VIDEOCONFERENZA TRA SALVINI E I GOVERNATORI, VACCINI? SI A PRODUZIONE ITALIANA/VIDEO

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S TRAVEL TO TOKYO AND SEOUL

LAVORO, SALVINI: ‘PATTO’ E’ DOCUMENTO CHIAVE PER COSTRUIRE L’ITALIA DEL DOMANI

FUTURO UE: BENIFEI (PD), CONFERENZA AL VIA, ORA CONSULTAZIONE CITTADINI E RIFORMA…

LAVORO, DRAGHI: NUOVE PROFESSIONALITA’, NUOVI INVESTIMENTI E NUOVE REGOLE

IN TALLINN, LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS TO ATTEND THE FOREIGN MINISTERS’…

NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI – AGGIORNAMENTO DIRETTE WEBTV DI OGGI, MERCOLEDì 10…

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE IVASS SU OBBLIGO ASSICURATIVO – GIOVEDì ALLE 14 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: AUDIZIONE AUTORITà PORTUALI SU CICLO RIFIUTI E ILLECITI AMBIENTALI – GIOVEDì…

Agenparl

EFFICIENT DISCRIMINATION OF TRANSPLUTONIUM ACTINIDES BY IN VIVO MODELS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 marzo 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06610A, Edge Article
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Roger M. Pallares, Dahlia D. An, Gauthier J.-P. Deblonde, Birgitta Kullgren, Stacey S. Gauny, Erin E. Jarvis, Rebecca J. Abergel
Transplutonium actinides are among the heaviest elements whose macroscale chemical properties can be experimentally tested.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/OFAd_yheQ-E/D0SC06610A

Post collegati

EFFICIENT DISCRIMINATION OF TRANSPLUTONIUM ACTINIDES BY IN VIVO MODELS

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): ALPROLIX, EFTRENONACOG ALFA, HEMOPHILIA B, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/05/2016, REVISION: 6, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

COMMUNIQUé OF 10 MARCH 2021 ON DECISION G 1/19 OF THE ENLARGED BOARD OF APPEAL

Redazione

ALIPHATIC AMINE MEDIATED ASSEMBLY OF [M6(MNA)6] (M = CU/AG) INTO EXTENDED TWO-DIMENSIONAL STRUCTURES: SYNTHESIS, STRUCTURE AND LEWIS ACID CATALYTIC STUDIES

Redazione

PHOTOCYCLIZATION OF COUMARINOYL ENAMIDES REVISITED: [2+2+2]CYCLOREVERSION/CYCLOADDITION MECHANISM

Redazione

HETEROMETALLIC COORDINATION POLYMERS AS HETEROGENEOUS ELECTROCATALYSTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More