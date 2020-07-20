EFFICIENT CONVERSION OF CO2 INTO CYCLIC CARBONATES AT ROOM TEMPERATURE CATALYZED BY AL-SALEN AND IMIDAZOLIUM HYDROGEN CARBONATE IONIC LIQUIDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Green Chem., 2020, 22,4509-4515

DOI: 10.1039/D0GC00458H, Paper

Jia Liu, Guoqiang Yang, Ying Liu, Dejin Zhang, Xingbang Hu, Zhibing Zhang

Synthesis of cyclic carbonates from CO 2 and epoxides at room temperature in the absence of a solvent has been achieved by using Al-salen complexes as catalysts and imidazolium hydrogen carbonate ionic liquids as cocatalysts.

