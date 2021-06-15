(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00713K, Paper

Lulu Wang, Bingbing Fan, Donghui Wei, Zhibin Yang, Bing Zheng, Peng-gang Yin, Lijun Huo

The inorganic CsPbI2Br perovskite with excellent thermal stability has becoming one of the potential candidates for commercial perovskite solar cells (PSC) in the future. However, the low efficiency and high…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D1SE00713K