EFFICIENT, BROADBAND SELF-TRAPPED WHITE-LIGHT EMISSION FROM HALOPLUMBATE-BASED METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 luglio 2020

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) with low-dimensional, deformable haloplumbate secondary building units (SBUs) are an emerging class of intrinsic white-light emitters combining advantagous properties of both MOFs and lead perovskites. Herein, we have successfully synthesized two MOFs with haloplumbate SBUs occupying extremely high degree of structural strain with local zigzag Pb-X-Pb-X (X=Cl/Br) connectivity located in single-stranded helices. Thus, the electron-phonon coupling in the deformable SBUs affords intrinsic white-light emission and moderately high external photoluminesence quantum efficiency of 12~15%, suprior to our previously reported MOFs. Moreover, the materials incorporate the excellent photocarrier diffusion properties of lead perovskites into the MOFs with high chemical robustness in moisture (up to 90% relative humidity, RH).

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/ZvxKjRa2Eoc/D0CC04473C

