EFFICIENT BLUE ELECTROLUMINESCENCE WITH AN EXTERNAL QUANTUM EFFICIENCY OF 9.20% AND CIEY < 0.08 WITHOUT EXCIMER EMISSION

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25059-25072
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA03463K, Paper
Jayaraman Jayabharathi, Sekar Sivaraj, Venugopal Thanikachalam, Balu Seransenguttuvan
Aromatically substituted phenanthroimidazoles at the C6 and C9 positions enhanced the thermal, photochemical and electroluminescence properties due to extension of conjugation.
