EFFICIENT AND CHROMATICITY STABLE GREEN AND WHITE ORGANIC LIGHT-EMITTING DEVICES WITH ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID MATERIALS

LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), wed 03 June 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21206-21221
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02122A, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Venugopal Thanikachalam, Balu Seransenguttuvan, Jayaraman Jayabharathi
Efficient inverted bottom emissive organic light emitting diodes (IBOLEDs) with tin dioxide and/or Cd-doped SnO2 nanoparticles as an electron injection layer at the indium tin oxide cathode:electron transport layer interface have been fabricated.
