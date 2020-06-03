mercoledì, Giugno 3, 2020
EFFICIENT AND CHROMATICITY STABLE GREEN AND WHITE ORGANIC LIGHT-EMITTING DEVICES WITH ORGANIC–INORGANIC HYBRID MATERIALS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 giugno 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,21206-21221
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02122A, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Venugopal Thanikachalam, Balu Seransenguttuvan, Jayaraman Jayabharathi
Efficient inverted bottom emissive organic light emitting diodes (IBOLEDs) with tin dioxide and/or Cd-doped SnO2 nanoparticles as an electron injection layer at the indium tin oxide cathode:electron transport layer interface have been fabricated.
