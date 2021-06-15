(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00735A, Paper

V Srimurugan, C G Jothi Prakash, Prasanth Ravindran

A stoichiometrically stable CdS/TiO2 heterostructured electrode was developed via electrochemical deposition for efficient photoelectrochemical conversion. Continuous deposition of CdS over TiO¬2 leads to enhanced photocurrent and reduction of carrier recombination….

