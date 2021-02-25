EFFECTS OF THE NANOWIRE LENGTH ON LARGE SECOND ORDER NONLINEAR OPTICAL RESPONSE: A THEORETICAL INVESTIGATION OF THE THINNEST DOPED BERYLLIUM NANOWIRES WITH IR AND UV WORKING WAVEBANDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 febbraio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00013F, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1DT00013F, Paper
jing Li, Weihong Chen, jiayuan liu, Wei-Ming Sun, Zhi-Ru Li, Ying Li
The thinnest beryllium nanowires with high strengths and uniformity are theoretically constructed of connected Be6 octahedron units. Based on this, the Ca- and Mg-doped beryllium nanowires are successfully constructed and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The thinnest beryllium nanowires with high strengths and uniformity are theoretically constructed of connected Be6 octahedron units. Based on this, the Ca- and Mg-doped beryllium nanowires are successfully constructed and…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/He9GiFLGl9s/D1DT00013F