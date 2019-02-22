22 Febbraio 2019
Effects of pore structure of MgO-templated mesoporous carbon on its supported Pt catalysts for reductive alkylation of p-aminodiphenylamine with methyl isobutyl ketone

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 22 febbraio 2019

New J. Chem., 2019, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/C8NJ05948A, Paper
Wenlong Yu, Shitao Yu, Junwei Ding, Qiuzhen Cheng , Fusheng Liu
Abstract: Mesoporous carbon (MC) was prepared by nano-MgO template method and used as support for the preparation of a Pt-based reductive alkylation catalyst. N2 physical adsorption-desorption, scanning electron microscopy, transmission…
