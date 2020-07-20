lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2213 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2187 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2103 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN ASSEMBLEA

PAPA FRANCESCO VISITA A SORPRESA I BAMBINI DEL CENTRO ESTIVO IN VATICANO

FISCO: PAGANO (PD), A PARTITE IVA SGRAVI FISCALI PER OLTRE 57 MILIARDI…

SCUOLA: CIAMPI, TUTELARE LE FAMIGLIE RESPONSABILI

MOODY’S: MANDELLI (FI), RATING LOMBARDIA CERTIFICA VITALITà REGIONE

​​​​​VERTICE UE: DELRIO (PD), ERRORE GRAVISSIMO SE NON SI IMPARA DAL PASSATO

CRESPI: CENNI (PD), IN SUO OMAGGIO APPROVARE LEGGE AGRICOLTURA BIO

COLOMBIA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

EFFECTS OF PLANT OILS WITH DIFFERENT FATTY ACID COMPOSITION ON CARDIOVASCULAR RISK FACTORS IN MODERATELY HYPERCHOLESTEREMIC CHINESE ADULTS: A RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLINDED, PARALLEL-DESIGNED TRIAL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Objectives: Plant oil for cooking typically provides 40% to 50% of dietary fat，65% of linoleic acid，44% of α-linolenic acid and 41% of oleic acid in the Chinese diet. However, the comparative effects of fatty acids derived from plant oil on cardiovascular risk factors in Chinese are still inconclusive. Hence, the aim of this study was to investigate whether cardiovascular risk factors are altered depending on various types of plant oil such as peanut oil rich in oleic acid, corn oil rich in linoleic acid, and blend oil fortified by α-linolenic acid. Design: A randomized, double-blinded, parallel-designed trial. Setting: The First and the Second Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University Guangzhou, China. Participants: A total of 251 volunteers with fasting blood total cholesterol between 5.13 and 8.00 mmol/L were enrolled. Intervention: Volunteers received peanut oil, corn oil or blend oil to use for cooking for one year. Main outcome measures: The erythrocyte membrane fatty acid composition, fasting plasma lipids, glucose and insulin concentrations and high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) levels were measured before, during and after the intervention. The level of α-linolenic acid in erythrocyte membrane was significantly increased in blend oil group after the intervention (P＜0.001). The level of other fatty acids did not show any statistically significant differences between the three groups. No significant differences were observed in the concentrations of fasting plasma lipids, hsCRP, glucose, and insulin among the three groups using different types of plant oil. Conclusions: The results suggest that although ingesting cooking oil with different fatty acid composition for one year could change erythrocyte membrane fatty acid compositions, it did not significantly modify cardiovascular risk factors in moderately hypercholesteremic people.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/2qaoo41IvT4/D0FO00875C

Post collegati

EFFECTS OF PLANT OILS WITH DIFFERENT FATTY ACID COMPOSITION ON CARDIOVASCULAR RISK FACTORS IN MODERATELY HYPERCHOLESTEREMIC CHINESE ADULTS: A RANDOMIZED, DOUBLE-BLINDED, PARALLEL-DESIGNED TRIAL

Redazione

SEPARATION AND PURIFICATION OF BIOMACROMOLECULES BASED ON MICROFLUIDICS

Redazione

VISIBLE LIGHT-INDUCED AEROBIC OXIDATION OF DIARYLALKYNES TO α-DIKETONES CATALYZED BY COPPER-SUPEROXO AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

Redazione

EFFICIENT CONVERSION OF CO2 INTO CYCLIC CARBONATES AT ROOM TEMPERATURE CATALYZED BY AL-SALEN AND IMIDAZOLIUM HYDROGEN CARBONATE IONIC LIQUIDS

Redazione

A NOVEL METHOD FOR SCREENING DEEP EUTECTIC SOLVENT TO RECYCLE THE CATHODE OF LI-ION BATTERIES

Redazione

ONE-POT SYNTHESIS OF 2-HYDROXYMETHYLINDOLES VIA PHOTOREDOX-CATALYZED KETYL–YNAMIDE COUPLING/1,3-ALLYLIC ALCOHOL TRANSPOSITION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More