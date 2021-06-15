(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021

Food Funct., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1FO00467K, Paper

Tao Gao, Meiling Hou, Bo Zhang, Xin Pan, Chengxia Liu, Chongxiu Sun, Mengru Jia, Song Lin, Ke Xiong, Aiguo Ma

The current randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial showed that cranberry beverages significantly improved the antioxidant status in Helicobacter pylori positive subjects, which may be related to the reshaping of the gut microbiota.

