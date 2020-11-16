(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), lun 16 novembre 2020

Effectiveness of crisis management requires closer cooperation between different actors

At its fourth session on 12 November, the Parliamentary Committee on Crisis Management examined the effectiveness of Finland’s crisis management operations and the interfaces between internal and external security from the perspective of crisis management.

As part of the Committee’s work, a report commissioned by the Government from Laurea University of Applied Sciences was published. The report assessed the effectiveness of crisis management and evaluation criteria. “In assessing the effectiveness of individual operations, the challenge is to specify national objectives and to find the right criteria and indicators,” said Juha Pyykönen, author of the report. When Finland participates in international crisis management operations, it is based not only on the mission’s mandate but also on Finland’s national objectives.

The Committee noted that closer cooperation between different actors is a key premise for the effectiveness of both Finland’s and international operations. “Since actors are in practice interdependent, good results can only be achieved through close cooperation and effective division of labour,” said Johanna Sumuvuori, Chair of the Committee. This objective requires continuous work at national, international and operational levels.

When planning and implementing Finland’s participation in crisis management, the interfaces between internal and external security are taken into account. The same objective also transpires at international and EU level. Crisis management is an instrument of foreign and security policy that supports conflict resolution, post-conflict stabilisation and the building of safe societies. At the same time, national defence capabilities are being developed and threats to Finland, such as terrorism, will be combated. As stated in the Government Report on Finnish Foreign and Security Policy, Finland examines security from a broad perspective that takes into account not only military threats, competition between major powers and hybrid activities for influencing opinions but also the effects of global challenges on security, such as climate change, health threats, human rights violations, migration, increased inequality, terrorism and international crime.

Efforts are being made to continuously develop cooperation between civilians and the military both in Finland and at the operational level. Our national structures and competent actors, who know each other, make it possible to achieve effective cooperation also within the international framework.

The Parliamentary Committee on Crisis Management, appointed for a term beginning on 6 March 2020 and ending on 28 February 2021, is tasked with preparing a comprehensive crisis management policy that sets out objectives and extends across parliamentary terms. The work is scheduled to be completed in February 2021.

Inquiries: Sari Rautio, Director of Unit, tel. +358 295 351 534



Fonte/Source: https://um.fi/news/-/asset_publisher/GRSnUwaHDPv5/content/kriisinhallinnan-vaikuttavuus-edellytt-c3-a4-c3-a4-tiiviimp-c3-a4-c3-a4-yhteisty-c3-b6t-c3-a4-eri-toimijoiden-v-c3-a4lill-c3-a4/35732?_com_liferay_asset_publisher_web_portlet_AssetPublisherPortlet_INSTANCE_GRSnUwaHDPv5_assetEntryId=31423753