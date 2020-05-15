EFFECT OF THIOPHENE LINKER ADDITION TO FLUORENE-BENZOTRIAZOLE POLYMERS WITH THE PURPOSE OF ACHIEVING WHITE EMISSION IN OLEDS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020
RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18639-18647
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02527E, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02527E, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Cansu Kok, Ceylan Doyranli, Betül Canımkurbey, Selin Pıravadılı Mucur, Sermet Koyuncu
Fluorene-benzotriazole based polymers with double bound subunits were prepared for white light electroluminescence applications.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fluorene-benzotriazole based polymers with double bound subunits were prepared for white light electroluminescence applications.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/tZknqkhSZPg/D0RA02527E