sabato, Maggio 16, 2020
Breaking News

SLOVAKIA PARTICIPATED AT THE EU SOLIDARITY PROJECT IN OTTAWA

FISICHELLA: LA PANDEMIA NON CAMBIERà LA NOSTRA FEDE

FASE2, ACCORDO STATO-REGIONI, DAL 18 SI RIPARTE

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #47

IL PAPA: NELLE FAMIGLIE CRESCA L’AMORE, IL RISPETTO E LA LIBERTà

LIBIA: AUDIZIONE MINISTRO DI MAIO

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà PER AFFRONTARE LA MANCANZA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL GARANTE PER LA PROTEZIONE DEI DATI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DELLA DOTT.SSA LAURA ARIA, DIRETTORE GENERALE PER…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE DELL’AMMINISTRATORE DELEGATO DI TRENITALIA S.P.A., INTERVENUTO…

Agenparl

EFFECT OF THIOPHENE LINKER ADDITION TO FLUORENE-BENZOTRIAZOLE POLYMERS WITH THE PURPOSE OF ACHIEVING WHITE EMISSION IN OLEDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 15 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,18639-18647
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02527E, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Cansu Kok, Ceylan Doyranli, Betül Canımkurbey, Selin Pıravadılı Mucur, Sermet Koyuncu
Fluorene-benzotriazole based polymers with double bound subunits were prepared for white light electroluminescence applications.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/tZknqkhSZPg/D0RA02527E

Post collegati

EFFECT OF THIOPHENE LINKER ADDITION TO FLUORENE-BENZOTRIAZOLE POLYMERS WITH THE PURPOSE OF ACHIEVING WHITE EMISSION IN OLEDS

Redazione

ACTIVE CONTROL OF SALINITY-BASED POWER GENERATION IN NANOPORES USING THERMAL AND PH EFFECTS

Redazione

NEWS STORY: GOVERNMENT GRANTS TRANSPORT FOR LONDON FUNDING PACKAGE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: BEREAVEMENT INFORMATION FOR MACAO

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: TRUSTS AND CAPITAL GAINS: WORK OUT YOUR TAX

Redazione

WORK STARTS TO BUILD ZERO CARBON COUNCIL HOMES IN OXFORD

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More