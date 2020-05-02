EFFECT OF THE TRIPTYCENE SCAFFOLD ON THE PHOTOPHYSICAL, ELECTROCHEMICAL AND ELECTROLUMINESCENCE PROPERTIES OF IRIDIUM(III) COMPLEX

A new iridium(III) complex Ir(tbt)2(fppz) (2) (fppzH = 2-(3-trifluoromethyl-1H-pyrazol-5-yl)-pyridine) with triptycenylbenzothiazole (tbt) ligand and its parent complex Ir(bt)2(fppz) (1) with phenylbenzothiazole (bt) ligand had been synthesized and characterized. The decomposition temperatures (Td(5%)) of complex 2 is 395 °C, which was 16 °C higher than that of parent complex 1. Complex 2 showed emission peak at 546 nm with a PLQY of 67.8%. When compared with complex 1, its luminescent wavelength red-shifted by 11 nm, the PLQY increased by 13% and the luminescent lifetime shortened by 20%. Moreover, the luminescence quenching of complex 2 at high concentration (30 wt% in PMMA) is found to be effectively prevented, the PLQY of complex 2 is three times more than that of complex 1. The electron-donating nature of triptycene scaffold pushes up the HOMO level of complex 2. As a result, complex 2 achieves higher nondoped device performance, revealing a maximum current efficiency/EQE of 12.6 cd A-1/5.5%, which are obviously higher than that of complex 1 (9.8 cd A-1, 3.8%). The doped device of complex 2 shows a maximum current efficiency/EQE of 29.8 cd A-1/11.8%. These findings suggest that the comprehensive performance of iridium(III) complexes can be obviously improved by the carefully introduction of triptycene scaffold.