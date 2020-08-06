EFFECT OF SULFUR ON DIAMOND GROWTH AND MORPHOLOGY IN METAL–CARBON SYSTEMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 06 agosto 2020

CrystEngComm, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CE00865F, Paper

Yuri N. Palyanov, Yuri M. Borzdov, Alexander F. Khokhryakov, Yuliya V. Bataleva, Igor N. Kupriyanov

Sulfur additives inhibit diamond crystallization in the Fe–Ni–C system at 6 GPa and 1400 °C and affect the diamond crystal morphology and nitrogen impurity content.

