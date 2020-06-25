EFFECT OF SUBSTITUENTS ON SURFACE EQUILIBRIA OF THIOPHENOLS AND ISOQUINOLINES ON GOLD SUBSTRATES STUDIED USING SURFACE-ENHANCED RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 25 giugno 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP01125H, Paper
Erik D Emmons, Jason Guicheteau, Augustus W. Fountain, Ashish Tripathi
The effect of substituents on the surface equilibria of thiophenols and isoquinolines on gold substrates was studied using surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) in order to determine the effects of the…
