Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00551K, Paper
Qian Chen, Puhang Chen, Hongyuan Liu, Xiaorui Liu
Computational actuation on design of small-molecule triphenylamine derivative-based hole-transporting materials (HTMs) is a high-efficient way to acquire potential HTMs for perovskite solar cells (PSCs). In the work, on basis of…
