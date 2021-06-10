(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01148K, Paper

Shuwei Lin, Qiyun Tong, Pan Jiang, baozong Li, Yi Li, Yonggang Yang

Three dipeptides based on Ala-Ala building block with different substituent positions of dodecyloxyl group on the benzoyl residue at N-terminal were designed and synthesized (ortho-, meta– and para–16). All of…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/8xljTDB5CHw/D1NJ01148K