EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FGIII – VIDEO PRODUCTION AND SOCIAL MEDIA ASSISTANT – EEAS HEADQUARTERS – JOB N° 339335

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 08 luglio 2020

We are:

The European External Action Service (EEAS) supports the work of the High Representative in defining and implementing an effective and coherent EU foreign policy. The EEAS supports his tasks of conducting the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and chairing the Foreign Affairs Council. It also supports the High Representative in his capacity as Vice President of the Commission with regard to his responsibilities within the Commission in the external relations field including the coordination of other aspects of the EU’s external action. The EEAS works in close cooperation with Member States, the Council and relevant services of the European Commission.

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) leads the European Union’s efforts on the public dimension of European diplomacy and its communication on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as its external action more broadly. It pro-actively communicates and enhances support for the values, policies, priorities, actions and impact of the EU as a global actor among EU citizens and at the international level.

The Division supports the EU Delegations and relevant Missions and Operations around the world in communicating and enhancing support for the EU and its activities and policies to the relevant audiences. It also supports and facilitates the internal communications in the European External Action Service and plays a leading role in information management activities.

We propose

The position of the Video production and Social Media Assistant at the Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) for a Contract Agent FGIII as per article 3b of the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS).

We look for

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) is seeking to recruit an experienced and dynamic communications professional with knowledge in the field of digital communications, with a focus on video production and social media.

He/She will work in a result oriented flexible environment with occasional extra working hours and a system of permanence/shifts to address the needs of the EEAS diplomatic service with a worldwide presence.

We seek for a Video production and Social Media Assistant who would contribute to:

The EEAS digital communication, in particular the production of content for social media, with a focus on audio-visual products;

broader digital communications activities, including projects & campaign coordination, analysis and tracking of social media campaigns, detecting of trends and providing support to EU Delegations around the world;

developing and implementing social media strategies and specific campaigns. She/he will work closely with the Strategic Communication Officers of the Division, the Spokespersons’ Service, the relevant Council and Commission services and EU Delegations. He/she will report to the Head of Division and Deputy Head of Division;

producing and editing social media videos: the successful candidate coordinates and manages all aspects of a video production process from start to finish. She/he will be involved with the creative concept, writing scripts, setting up deadlines, communicating with the team each step of the way, organising the logistics if required and following the budget with service providers;

creating content for the EEAS social media platforms: she/he will contribute to the daily maintenance of social media accounts: from creation of visuals to writing captions for Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube;

liaising with audio-visual services of Council, Commission, EU Parliament and other partners. This includes making the required arrangements to ensure LIVE streaming of events on the EEAS social media;

developing, implementing and evaluating social media campaigns in coordination with the Strategic Communication Officers and Task Forces;

analysing and reporting statistical data based on specific KPIs;

providing support to the EU Delegation on video production and edition as well as on social media. This implies also being involved in trainings to colleagues from Delegation and HQ; o as a member of the Digital team, work closely with the web team, graphic designer and in contact with the Head of Division, StratComm teams and the Spokespersons service;

contributing to overall activities of the Division.

Legal basis

The vacancy is to be filled in accordance with the conditions stipulated under the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS)1.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates for this contract agent III post should:

(i) have passed a valid EPSO CAST in a valid FG for this post

or

(ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in a valid FG for this post https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All

or (ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in a valid FG for this post https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All have a level of post-secondary education attested by a diploma or a level of secondary education attested by a diploma giving access to post-secondary education and appropriate professional experience of three year;

have the capacity to work in languages of CFSP and external relations necessary for the performance of their duties. Knowledge of other EU languages would be an asset.

Be a national of one of the member States of the European Union and enjoy full rights as a citizen.

Selection criteria

Candidates should:

be able to demonstrate a very good knowledge of online communication;

have a solid experience with social video production and graphic design (clipping, editing, footage manipulation, image resizing, format adaptation, creation of graphic elements such as banners and icons);

Demonstrate solid experience in project coordination and editorial coordination;

Demonstrate a clear understanding of integrated digital communication (digital campaigns, web/social media content production, advertising, online marketing, web/social media management and audiovisual content development);

Minimum professional experience of three years in the relevant field is required.

Technical skills:

Very good knowledge of other editing tools for products such as GIFs, Graphics, Subtitles, Animations (essential);

Very good knowledge of audio-visual content for Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instragram (essential);

Very good knowledge of Adobe Premiere and Adobe After Effects (essential) Others like: Avid Media Composer, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Lightroom, Adobe Media Encoder, Adobe Audition, Avid Pro Tools, Audacity, DaVinci Resolve, Illustrator would be a plus;

Very good knowledge of Web Management tools would be a plus;

Knowledge of SEO, Photo-editing tools, Graphic design would be a plus.

Linguistic skills:

Excellent written and oral communication skills in English are required (native speaker equivalent) and a good working knowledge of French and/or Spanish would be an asset. Knowledge of other languages is an advantage.

Communication skills:

Capacity to work and communicate under time constraints in an international diplomatic and multilingual environment;

Creativity to create communication audio-visual products;

Awareness of the latest trends in audio-visual, in particular for social media purposes.

Interpersonal skills:

very good organizational and analytical skills;

ability to work under pressure;

team-working and networking abilities in an international environment;

results-orientation and strong motivation;

high level of flexibility and innovation;

rapid grasp of problems and capacity to identify issues and solutions;

have ability to maintain diplomatic relations and to ensure representation and

communication in a complex, multicultural environment;

have strong drafting and analytical skills combined with sound judgement;

have the ability to communicate clearly on complex issues and the capacity to perform with accuracy and in a flexible manner a diversity of tasks in a complex institutional environment;

have strong service attitude;

be a flexible team player.

Furthermore:

experience with writing, storytelling and journalism

experience of working in a team in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural environment;

experience in working with or within other EU institutions

knowledge of the EU institutions, EU external action and EU Delegations would be considered as strong assets.

Specific conditions of employment

The signature of the contract will be subject to prior favourable opinion of the Medical Service. The successful candidate might be required to undergo security vetting if she or he does not hold already a Personal Security Clearance to an appropriate level, in accordance with relevant security provisions.

Equal opportunities

The External Action Service applies an equal opportunities policy.

Application and selection procedure2

Please send your CV and cover letter (with your EPSO CAST number) via email to:

<a

Deadline for applications: 22 July 2020 at 18.00 (CET).

Candidates shall draft their CV following the European CV form which can be found at the following internet address: http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu/en/documents/curriculum-vitae.

Late applications will not be accepted.

The selection panel will make a pre-selection on the basis of the qualifications and professional experience described in the CV and motivational letter, and will produce a shortlist of eligible candidates who best meet the selection criteria for the post.

The candidates who have been preselected will be invited for an interview by a selection panel. The panel will recommend a shortlist of candidates for a final decision by the Authority Empowered to Conclude Contracts of Employment. The Authority may decide to interview the candidates on the final shortlist before taking this decision.

Place of employment: EEAS Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium

Interviews will be scheduled in September-October 2020.

Post available

Starting date: as soon as possible in EEAS Headquarters



1 Staff Regulations of Officials (SR) and the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS). For reference, see https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=&uri=CELEX:01962R

2 Your personal data will be processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725, as implemented by ADMIN(2019)8 Decision of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The privacy statement is available on the Europa website: (http://eeas.europa.eu/data_protection/rights/index_en.htm) and on the EEAS Intranet: (https://intranet.eeas.europa.eu/page/eeas-work/data-protection/privacy-statements).

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/82410/eeas-vacancy-notice-contract-agent-fgiii-%E2%80%93-video-production-and-social-media-assistant-eeas_en