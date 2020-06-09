EEAS VACANCY NOTICE: CONTRACT AGENT FGIII : ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mar 09 giugno 2020

Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6)

EEAS Headquarters job n° 343557

We are:

The European External Action Service (EEAS), which supports the work of the High Representative in defining and implementing an effective and coherent EU foreign policy. The EEAS supports his tasks of conducting the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy and chairing the Foreign Affairs Council. It also supports the High Representative in his capacity as Vice President of the Commission with regard to his responsibilities within the Commission in the external relations field including the coordination of other aspects of the EU’s external action. The EEAS works in close cooperation with Member States, the Council and relevant services of the European Commission.

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) leads the European Union’s efforts on the public dimension of European diplomacy and its communication on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, as well as its external action more broadly. It pro-actively communicates and enhances support for the values, policies, priorities, actions and impact of the EU as a global actor among EU citizens and at the international level.

The Division supports the EU Delegations and relevant Missions and Operations around the world in communicating and enhancing support for the EU and its activities and policies to the relevant audiences. It also supports and facilitates the internal communications in the European External Action Service and plays a leading role in information management activities.

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) is seeking to recruit an experienced and dynamic administrative assistant who will work closely with the Head of Division and other assistants in the team. The successful candidate should have good communication skills with a sound knowledge of inter-institutional mechanisms and the standard IT applications and administrative procedures.

We propose:

The position of Administrative Assistant – contract agent FGIII as per article 3b of the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS).

We look for:

The Communications Policy and Public Diplomacy Division (SG.AFFGEN.6) of the EEAS is seeking to recruit an Administrative Assistant who would contribute to:

providing support to the management of the division in the implementation of administrative and personnel rules and procedures to achieve the Division’s objectives and inter-service coordination;

supervising various administrative tasks such as correspondence and diary-keeping, prioritizing and responding to general inquiries;

supervising the registration of incoming and outgoing correspondence, including in Ares; ensure that incoming messages and documents of horizontal nature are attributed and followed up and that deadlines are respected;

supervising organisation of public, networking and outreach events and in particular – planning and organisation of exhibitions in the EEAS HQ; oversee other occasional meetings and events for the Division;

providing support with recruitment processes of new colleagues; ensure administrative arrangements relating to the recruitment and arrival of new staff members and coach newcomers on administrative procedures and organizational structure;

managing information and procedures on missions, holidays, leave and absence records and similar personnel administration formalities;

acting as Documents Protection Coordinator (DPC) for the division, which includes participation in the EEAS network of DPC officers, relevant trainings and raising awareness on documents protection procedures amongst the staff of the Division;

co-ordinating translation requests.

Legal basis

The vacancy is to be filled in accordance with the conditions stipulated under the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS). 1

Eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for the post of contract agent FG III candidates must:

(i) have passed a valid EPSO CAST in FG III; or

(ii) be registered in the EPSO Permanent CAST in FG III https://epso.europa.eu/apply/job-offers_en?keyword=&contract=37&grade=All&institution=101&location=All

meet the minimum qualifications for engagement as contract agent FG III:

(i) have a level of post-secondary education attested by a diploma or a level of secondary education attested by a diploma giving access to post-secondary education and appropriate professional experience of three year;

(ii) in exceptional circumstances and where justified in the interests of the service, professional training of an equivalent level in the in the relevant field (related to the nature of the tasks and qualifications indicated in the Job Description).

be a national of one of the member States of the European Union and enjoy full rights as a citizen.

Selection criteria

Candidates should:

have proven experience in the administrative field;

have sound computer skills (MS Office) and good knowledge of standard administrative procedures;

have ability to perform multiple tasks and adjust to changing priorities flexibly, respecting deadlines;

have very good knowledge of oral and written English.

Furthermore:

knowledge of IT tools used in EU institutions (ARES, MIPS, Sysper)

previous experience in EU institutions and/or EU Delegations

experience in the field of external relations

good knowledge of oral and written French

would be considered as assets.

Specific conditions of employment

The signature of the contract will be subject to prior favourable opinion of the Medical Service.

The successful candidate might be required to undergo security vetting if she or he does not hold already a Personal Security Clearance to an appropriate level, in accordance with relevant security provisions.

Equal opportunities

The External Action Service applies an equal opportunities policy.

Application and selection procedure2

Please send your CV and cover letter (with your EPSO CAST number) via email to

Deadline for sending application: 23/06/2020 at 18.00 (CET).

Candidates shall draft their CV following the European CV form which can be found at the following internet address:http://europass.cedefop.europa.eu/en/documents/curriculum-vitae.

Late applications will not be accepted.

The selection panel will make a pre-selection based on the qualifications and professional experience described in the CV and motivational letter, and will produce a shortlist of eligible candidates who best meet the selection criteria for the post.

The candidates who have been preselected will be invited for an interview by a selection panel. The panel will recommend a shortlist of candidates for a final decision by the Authority Empowered to Conclude Contracts of Employment. The Authority may decide to interview the candidates on the final shortlist before taking this decision.

Place of employment: EEAS Headquarters, Brussels, Belgium

Post available

1 Staff Regulations of Officials (SR) and the Conditions of Employment of Other Servants of the European Union (CEOS). For reference, see https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?qid=&uri=CELEX:01962R

2 Your personal data will be processed in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2018/1725, as implemented by ADMIN(2019)8 Decision of the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. The privacy statement is available on the Europa website: (http://eeas.europa.eu/data_protection/rights/index_en.htm) and on the EEAS Intranet: https://intranet.eeas.europa.eu/page/eeas-work/data-protection/privacy-statements).

